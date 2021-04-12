Retired instructor’s gift totals $5.2 million for ECU’s music school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gift from a retired East Carolina University faculty member has ended up totaling $5.2 million.

Bea Chauncey taught at the School of Music for 41 years as a flute instructor.

Not only was Chauncey proficient at playing the flute, but she also was very good at playing the stock market and investing money, according to ECU.

In 2011, the woman committed $500,000 toward the university in her will. ECU says that gift amount was conservative because Chauncey didn’t want to “overpromise” in case of any market fluctuations, or end-of-life costs.

Chauncey died in 2017 at the age of 94, and because of the estate’s complexity, the distribution process didn’t begin until last year.

“As Bea grew older, there was a great amount of market growth that significantly compounded the generosity of this donation.”

The amount totaled $5.2 million which will be used for scholarships at the School of Music.

“That doubles our ability to attract students. It will allow us to expand our recruiting area,”

ECU said Chauncey, who started working there in 1949, helped grow a small music department into one of the premier music schools in the Southeast.

