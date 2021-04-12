Portion of Georgetown Road in Jacksonville to be closed Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Georgetown Road in Jacksonville will close to traffic overnight for a stormwater line repair, Jacksonville North Carolina Government said on Facebook.
The repair will take place Tuesday night at 10 p.m. to Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. in an effort to minimize impact to the neighborhood, according to the city.
The city said crews will replace a deteriorated stormwater pipe that crosses underneath Georgetown Road near Darden Street.
“Citizens who live in the Georgetown area may have limited access by road while street repairs are in progress,” the city said.
