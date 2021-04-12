Advertisement

Portion of Georgetown Road in Jacksonville to be closed Tuesday night

A portion of Georgetown Road will close to traffic overnight for a stormwater line repair on Tuesday night.
A portion of Georgetown Road will close to traffic overnight for a stormwater line repair on Tuesday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Georgetown Road in Jacksonville will close to traffic overnight for a stormwater line repair, Jacksonville North Carolina Government said on Facebook.

Traffic Advisory: A portion of Georgetown Road will close to traffic overnight for a stormwater line repair between the...

Posted by Jacksonville North Carolina Government on Sunday, April 11, 2021

The repair will take place Tuesday night at 10 p.m. to Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. in an effort to minimize impact to the neighborhood, according to the city.

The city said crews will replace a deteriorated stormwater pipe that crosses underneath Georgetown Road near Darden Street.

“Citizens who live in the Georgetown area may have limited access by road while street repairs are in progress,” the city said.

