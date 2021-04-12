Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Chief @Baimbridg1Wendy briefs media on fatal shooting of a child in west Houston. #hounews https://t.co/IQmNfm6qb1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 9, 2021

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

UPDATE: Homicide detectives have recovered the gun. It was located in the vehicle that family members used to take the eight-month-old boy to the hospital.



The investigation is continuing.#hounews https://t.co/3toMKX4DC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 9, 2021

