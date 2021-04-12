Advertisement

Police investigating woman’s death at North Carolina jail

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff’s office says a woman died at a North Carolina jail less than four after hours after she was brought there on Saturday.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that 37-year-old Tania Shepherd appears to be at least the third person to die in the last 10 months while in the jail operated by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office or in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate Shepherd’s death.

Shepherd had been jailed on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Her bond had been set at $5,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
Woman dies in shooting in New Bern at Bridgepointe Hotel & Marina
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Possible overnight tornado
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Pitt County overnight
Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
Hail covers the ground in Edenton
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow

Latest News

North Carolina Spring Litter Sweep begins
Thorne Drug Center in Tarboro hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Thorne Drug Center in Tarboro hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Rock Hill vigil
‘Shining light’: Community gathers to honor Rock Hill doctor, wife, grandchildren killed in York County shooting
Thorne Drug Center in Tarboro hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Thorne Drug Center in Tarboro hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic