Pitt Community College auction to benefit student scholarships

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is hosting a spring auction to raise money for student scholarships.

The Down East Outdoor Living Tour and “Chair-ity” Auction is happening on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The auction combines three fundraisers, including an outdoor living tour, plant sale and chair auction, into one fundraiser.

The “Chair-ity Auction” items have all been designed and donated by members of the community. They will be on display outside of the PCC Greenhouse for participants to view in person. They can also be viewed online.

The PCC Horticulture Technology Department will host the plant sale at the greenhouse on campus. It will feature perennials, annuals, vegetables and herbs in a variety of cell packs, hanging baskets, planters and pots.

Those who register for the outdoor living tour must visit the PCC campus on Saturday to receive a booklet with tour details. It will serve as their admission ticket at each property. Tickets for the tour are $30 per person and can be purchased here.

This will be the PCC Foundation’s first in-person fundraiser since the pandemic started. Erin Greenleaf, PCC Event Specialist, says due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic, the need for scholarships is greater than ever.

