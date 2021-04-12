Lenoir County Schools welcome almost all students back in Plan A

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More students are back in the classroom for the first time in over a year.

Lenoir County Schools started “Plan A” Monday, bringing back almost all students who want to be back in person. The Lenoir County Board of Education approved the move to “Plan A” at the end of March.

At E.B. Frink Middle school, principal Michael Moon said almost 70% of the student body is now roaming the hallways and learning in classrooms four days a week.

“The saying is, ‘you don’t know what you have until it’s gone,’” said Moon. “I think that’s what’s going on now, is students realize just what a huge part of their lives school is.”

Moon told WITN that for at least 25 students at the middle school, Monday was their first day back in 365 days.

Hannah Moody, who teaches 8th-grade math, said this is the best thing for her students.

“It’s just having the human contact and 1-on-1...this is my teacher, this is her face, really just makes a difference for a lot of them,” she explained.

The students still need to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

LCS said they are still offering a remote option for those who want or need to stay at home.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.