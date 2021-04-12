Lenoir County lessens physical distancing requirements beginning Monday

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More Lenoir County students in all grades have the option of returning to school for face-to-face learning on Monday.

The district is transitioning to the state’s Plan A, which means less restrictive physical distancing requirements.

Students who opt for face-to-face learning will continue to be in school a maximum of four days a week. Wednesday will still be a designated virtual learning day, which will allow for a deep cleaning of schools.

Lenoir County will continue offering a fully remote option. School officials say about 36 percent of students are learning from home five days a week.

“Our guiding mission is to finish the school year strongly and to provide even greater instructional access and increased educational opportunities for all of our students,” said Superintendent Brent Williams. “Under Plan A, we will essentially expand the four-day-a-week option while continuing to offer the fully remote and hybrid options that serve specific segments of our students.”

School officials say students also have the choice to come to school two days a week in one of two cohorts and then learning remotely for the other three.

The decision was made at a meeting last month.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.