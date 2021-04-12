Advertisement

Lenoir County lessens physical distancing requirements beginning Monday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More Lenoir County students in all grades have the option of returning to school for face-to-face learning on Monday.

The district is transitioning to the state’s Plan A, which means less restrictive physical distancing requirements.

Students who opt for face-to-face learning will continue to be in school a maximum of four days a week. Wednesday will still be a designated virtual learning day, which will allow for a deep cleaning of schools.

Lenoir County will continue offering a fully remote option. School officials say about 36 percent of students are learning from home five days a week.

“Our guiding mission is to finish the school year strongly and to provide even greater instructional access and increased educational opportunities for all of our students,” said Superintendent Brent Williams. “Under Plan A, we will essentially expand the four-day-a-week option while continuing to offer the fully remote and hybrid options that serve specific segments of our students.”

School officials say students also have the choice to come to school two days a week in one of two cohorts and then learning remotely for the other three.

The decision was made at a meeting last month.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible overnight tornado
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Pitt County overnight
New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Emerald Isle bridge closures
Carteret County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person caught on camera.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office looking for person caught on camera
Robert Shook, sixth person shot in York County mass shooting, dies at hospital.
Robert Shook, sixth person shot in York County mass shooting, dies at hospital

Latest News

Updated 04/05/21
COVID-19: Jones, Pamlico counties see new weekend deaths
Lenoir County lessens physical distancing requirements beginning Monday
Lenoir County lessens physical distancing requirements beginning Monday
Sheriff's department makes arrests in operation
Sheriff's department makes arrests in operation
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot