Kanye agrees with Kim on joint custody in divorce response

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night on Dec. 3, 2018, in New York. West agrees with Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to divorce documents filed by West's attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, April 12, 2021. Kardashian West filed to end the couple's 6 1/2-year marriage in February.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents.

West’s attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West’s divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage.

West’s filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West’s original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

And like Kardashian West’s filing, West’s asks that the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

According to Kardashian West’s Feb. 19 petition, the two have a pre-nuptial agreement, and under it they kept their property separate throughout their marriage.

The divorce filings bring an impending end to one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 40-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian West, and the 43-year-old rap and fashion mogul West.

It was the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian West, who has not asked the court to change her name back to just Kardashian, though she may still do so during the divorce process.

