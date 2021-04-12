Advertisement

Halifax County man becomes latest $1 million Millionaire Maker winner

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RALEIGH N.C. (WITN) -George Brown of Enfield is the latest winner of a $1 million Millionaire Maker top prize from the NC Lottery.

“It’s a blessed day,” he said as he claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Brown purchased his winning $30 ticket from the Bi Rite Market 6 on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.

He had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. Brown chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes.

Brown became the sixth person to win one of those $1 million prizes.

Counties start distributing vaccines differently as demand diminishes
Kinston police meet with NAACP leaders over video involving man beaten in Kinston
Counties are starting to distribute vaccines differently as demand diminishes.
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Kinston Police meet with NAACP over video of man beaten
