Halifax County man becomes latest $1 million Millionaire Maker winner

RALEIGH N.C. (WITN) -George Brown of Enfield is the latest winner of a $1 million Millionaire Maker top prize from the NC Lottery.

“It’s a blessed day,” he said as he claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Brown purchased his winning $30 ticket from the Bi Rite Market 6 on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.

He had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. Brown chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes.

Brown became the sixth person to win one of those $1 million prizes.

