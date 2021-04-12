Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
FAMILY: Baby in car when mom shot & killed in hotel parking lot
Troopers say charges are pending against a Sneads Ferry woman after a fiery crash on Friday...
Charges pending in fiery crash that killed woman & granddaughter
Incident at Austin-East High School
Knoxville officer shot, student dead after officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Witnesses say they don't believe any kids were on board.
School bus involved in crash in Kinston
Not only was Bea Chauncey proficient at playing the flute, but she also was very good at...
Retired instructor’s gift totals $5.2 million for ECU’s music school

Latest News

Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children...
‘Neurotic, man hating’ dog wins hearts after brutally honest adoption call
Instead of scaring people off, the hilarious description has resulted in the Chihuahua getting...
Foster mom begs for someone to adopt 'demonic' Chihuahua in hilarious post
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
The victim was four months pregnant with her second child. Her body was found in a wooded area...
Arrest warrant issued for pregnant woman's boyfriend after body found
Dianna Brice, 21, was four months pregnant with her second child. Her body was found April 5 in...
Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend; arrest warrant issued