Gas prices hold steady across country and in the East

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average price of gas held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon, but that is 93 cents higher than this time last year.

Gas prices increased during the first three months of 2021 and rose, with the national average now sitting 62 cents per gallon more expensive than New Year’s Day. Consumers are also back on the roads.

According to AAA, the average price in North Carolina is $2.62 a gallon. That price is one dollar higher than a year ago.

In Pitt County, the average is $2.42 per gallon.

Experts say prices at the pump are likely to remain stable or drop as wholesale costs begin to drop.

