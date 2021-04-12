ECU’s Bryson Worrell named AAC Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas (ECU) – East Carolina junior Bryson Worrell has been named the American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week, while senior Cam Colmore was selected to the weekly honor roll the league office announced Monday.

Worrell, who helped the Pirates to another 4-0 week, batted .500 (6-for-12) with a pair of home runs, nine RBI and scored a team-best six runs on the week. He registered at least one hit in each contest (multiple twice) and tallied four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles). On Friday, he collected a pair of hits (2-run HR), drove in three and scored twice in ECU’s 12-2 win in game one of a doubleheader. Later that day he belted his second home run, a three-run shot in the second, which would be the eventual game-winning hit.

Saturday afternoon, he recorded two more base knocks and plated three runs for his third-straight multi-RBI performance of the weekend. The Sims, N.C. native also walked three times and scored twice including the game-winning run in the ninth inning to clinch the weekend series. Worrell closed out the series with another hit in the eighth inning and scored once. In all, he ranked among the weekend league leaders in RBI (first/nine), slugging percentage (t2nd/1.167), total bases (third/14), batting average (t3rd/.500), Home runs (t3rd/two), on-base percentage (fourth/.625) and runs (t4th/six).

Colmore was the lone pitcher in the league to make multiple appearances on the weekend that didn’t surrender a run in four or more innings of work. The right-hander tossed two scoreless frames of relief in game two of the doubleheader against Memphis allowing two hits and striking out a pair in the eighth frame. In the series finale, the Winterville, N.C. native earned his fourth win of the year surrendering one hit and fanning four over 2.1 innings. Colmore entered the contest in the sixth with a runner on second, two outs and the game tied at one-all. He got Taylor Howell to pop out to second base leaving the potential go ahead run stranded on second. Colmore would go on and retire six of the next seven batters he faced (four via strikeout) helping the Pirates to their second consecutive league series sweep.

With their selections, its the eighth consecutive week this season a Pirate has earned AAC weekly accolades following Colmore (honor roll/April 12), Thomas Francisco (honor Roll/March 22), Alec Makarewicz (player/April 5), Josh Moylan (player/March 1), Connor Norby (honor roll/Feb. 22, honor roll/March 8, player/March 15), Carson Whisenhunt (honor roll/Feb. 2, honor roll/March 1, pitcher/March 15), Gavin Williams (pitcher/March 29, pitcher/April 5) and Worrell (player/April 12). Both Whisenhunt (Feb. 22) and Williams (April 5) have also been named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week and Whisenhunt earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Pitcher-of-the-Month for February.

No. 9 ECU (26-5, 8-0 AAC) will be back in action on Friday, April 16 when it travels to Houston (13-18, 1-7 AAC) for a four-game American series. First pitch of the doubleheader Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.

