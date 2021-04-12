COVID-19: Jones, Pamlico counties see new weekend deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two different Eastern Carolina counties saw two additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported the two deaths raises the total for Jones County to 18, and for Pamlico County to 13.

DHHS says there were 42 new deaths since their last report on Friday, bringing the total statewide to 12,290.

Nearly a third of the people in the state have had at least one of their vaccination shots, in new data released on Monday.

DHHS said to date there have been 5,8 million doses given out. They say 32.4% of the total population has received at least one vaccination shot.

DHHS said on Monday there were 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the total to 935,061.

Hospitalizations because of the virus remained under 1,000 for the 4th day in a row, as 904.