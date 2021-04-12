Carteret County ending mass vaccination clinic

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County said it will stop a mass vaccination clinic at the end of the month.

The health department said the move is because of the drop in the number of appointments being scheduled through their call center.

Those 16 and older can still schedule a shot through April 30th by calling 252-728-8550 and selecting Option 2.

After April 30th, those who want a vaccine can get one at the health department by scheduling an appointment. The county is still working out those details.

The latest statistics show just under a quarter of Carteret County residents have been fully vaccinated.

