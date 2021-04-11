The Strut Masters Championship kicks off in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The first Strut Masters Championship was held on Saturday in Greene County.

The amateur and professional turkey hunting competition has a $15,000 first place prize on the line and following Saturday’s championship event, organizers treated competitors and fans to a first class awards event featuring country artists Nate Hosie, Rhett Akins, Dustin Lynch and Tyler Farr.

Lynch has become a very big star having released seven #1 singles. His songs include “Ridin Roads,”, “Momma’s House,”, “Good Girl,” and “Small Town Boy,” which was named iHeartRadio country song of the year in 2018.

“I love turkey hunt, this is year 22 for me,” Lynch said. “I grew up watching on tv to hunt turkeys and the reason I fell in love with the sport is really dang cool.”

Joshua Cole of Robersonville and Carson Knight of Bethel won the grand prize of $15,000 for their winning turkey at the Strut Masters Competition.

Organizers say they hope this will be an annual event.

“It’s a culmination of all the hard work for everybody,” Strut Masters Championship owner John Tate said. “A lot of the money that we make off the Strut Masters goes right back into the Pirate Classic, which is our big youth event.”

