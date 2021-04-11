Rocky Mount Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Sunday morning.

Officers came to the area in the 1500 block of N. Wesleyan Blvd where someone said there was a man lying in the ditch. The man was not identified.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Rocky Mount Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the man was a pedestrian that was hit by a motor vehicle.

This is an active on-going investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department or Twin County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.