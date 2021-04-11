Advertisement

NCHSAA football playoff brackets finalized, first round starts Friday

J.H. Rose football hosts New Bern
J.H. Rose football hosts New Bern
By HighSchoolOT
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (HSOT) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final football playoff brackets for the spring season. The first round kicks off Friday.

The playoffs are one round shorter than normal this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. First round games will be played on Friday, Apr. 16, at the higher seed.

Higher seeds will host each round of the playoffs leading up to the state championships. Second round games are slated for Apr. 23, and regional championships are scheduled for Apr. 30.

State championship games will be played on May 8. Locations have not yet been announced.

Here are some helpful links to follow Seeding Saturday:

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
Woman dies in shooting in New Bern at Bridgepointe Hotel & Marina
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Hail covers the ground in Edenton
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered downpours arrive late tonight

Latest News

Reggie Bullock Kinston on UNC's Hubert Davis
Kinston's Reggie Bullock reacts to UNC's hiring of Hubert Davis
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11), center, is congratulated on his goal by teammates...
Erne gets shootout winner, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 5-4
Connor Norby ECU Baseball
No. 9 ECU baseball walks-off Memphis, 8-7
ECU softball sweeps Ohio
No. 24 UCF hands ECU softball fourth straight loss, 4-0