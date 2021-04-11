NCHSAA football playoff brackets finalized, first round starts Friday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (HSOT) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final football playoff brackets for the spring season. The first round kicks off Friday.

The playoffs are one round shorter than normal this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. First round games will be played on Friday, Apr. 16, at the higher seed.

Higher seeds will host each round of the playoffs leading up to the state championships. Second round games are slated for Apr. 23, and regional championships are scheduled for Apr. 30.

State championship games will be played on May 8. Locations have not yet been announced.

