NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Pitt County overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service confirmed there was an EF-1 tornado in Pitt County overnight with max winds of around 100 mph.

We have confirmed an EF-1 tornado with estimated max winds around 100 mph that moved through the Belvoir area (NW of Greenville) early this morning. More information can be found here: https://t.co/jCDVePRw8s pic.twitter.com/t6gCY976DL — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) April 11, 2021

A survey team with the NWS was investigating a possible overnight tornado on Floyd Harris Rd. in Pitt County, off of NC Hwy 33 W, near Belvoir.

There appeared to be extensive damage to a few properties in the area, with trees down and debris scattered throughout the area on Sunday.

This comes as storms swept across eastern North Carolina early Sunday morning.

The NWS said the tornado first moved through a field on the south side of Floyd Harris Road, knocking down several trees and then moved through the backyard of a residence on Porter Road, where it “severely damaged a large metal outbuilding.”

The tornado continued northeast and struck a small house causing significant damage to the roof and exterior walls, NWS said.

“Due to the age of the structure, a lower wind threshold of around 100 mph was determined to cause this extensive damage,” NWS said.

NWS said there could be some isolated thunderstorms in Pitt County Sunday evening, but stay updated with our WITN Weather App for the latest information.

