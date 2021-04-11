Advertisement

Emerald Isle bridge closures

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -There will be multiple overnight lane closures on the Emerald Isle bridge starting Sunday.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane beginning at 9 p.m., lanes will re-open Monday at 6 a.m.

Additionally, from April 12th-15th starting at 7 p.m., one lane will be closed, that lane will re-open at 6 a.m. on the 16th.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is repairing bridge seats, where the girders rest. They say repairs were already scheduled for this year, but were moved up after a recent inspection.

According to the N.C.DOT, flaggers will be at each end of the bridge directing traffic.

Drivers are advised to use caution near the work zone and plan ahead, in case the commute takes longer than normal.

