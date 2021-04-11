Advertisement

Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Officials at Duke University say the school will require all new and returning students to present proof of vaccination before they can enroll for the fall semester.

Duke President Vincent Price said Friday that the policy will cover all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in all degree programs who intend to be on the Duke campus for any period of time starting with the fall semester.

Price says documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

Other universities including Brown, Cornell, Notre Dame, Northeastern and Rutgers have announced plans for similar vaccine requirements.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
Woman dies in shooting in New Bern at Bridgepointe Hotel & Marina
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Hail covers the ground in Edenton
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered downpours arrive late tonight

Latest News

The Strut Masters Championship kicks off in Greene County
The Strut Masters Championship kicks off in Greene County
The Strut Masters Championship kicks off in Greene County
Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term
Woman dies in shooting in New Bern at Bridgepointe Hotel & Marina
Woman dies in shooting in New Bern at Bridgepointe Hotel & Marina
UNC eyes new names for 3 buildings tied to white supremacy