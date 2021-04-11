Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Dry weather expected to start the work week

After some severe storms early Sunday, our forecast will turn dry over the next two days
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows near 59°. Winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 78°. Winds out of the northwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with lows near 55°. Winds out of the northwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

The storms of the weekend will be clear of the coast as we start the work week. Despite the passage of Sunday’s cold front, we’ll still see our temperatures reach near 80° on both Monday and Tuesday. The sunshine will come with a northwesterly breeze Monday before going calm on Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s both evenings.

Wednesday

A weak surface low will try to spin up some showers here in the East as it moves across the state. Not much rain is expected and this setup will not be conducive to severe weather. Highs will take a bit of a tumble as winds will start to move in out of the north. Plan on temperatures reaching the mid 70s with a northerly breeze blowing in at 7 to 15 mph.

Thursday & Friday

A high pressure system will follow Wednesday’s weak low, and while this will keep skies mostly clear and blue, temperatures will continue to dip. Highs will fall to the upper 60s with overnight lows returning to the mid to upper 40s. Rain drops will hold off until the following weekend.

