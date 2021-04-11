Carteret County Sheriff’s Office looking for person caught on camera
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a person who was caught on camera in a garage.
The person appears to be wearing a hoodie and a backpack in the video CCSO posted on Facebook, taking a bike and other things from the garage.
CCSO asks anyone with information on this person’s identity to please contact detective J.C. Hawks or call Crime Stoppers of Carteret County.
