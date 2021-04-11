Carteret County Sheriff’s Office looking for person caught on camera

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a person who was caught on camera in a garage.

The person appears to be wearing a hoodie and a backpack in the video CCSO posted on Facebook, taking a bike and other things from the garage.

CCSO detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the person in this video. If you have information on this... Posted by Carteret County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 10, 2021

CCSO asks anyone with information on this person’s identity to please contact detective J.C. Hawks or call Crime Stoppers of Carteret County.

