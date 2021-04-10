Washington’s upset win over Kinston highlights Week 7 of high school football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Washington’s come-from-behind 50-49 upset victory in overtime over Kinston Thursday night highlighted the final week of the high school football regular season.
FINAL SCORES
Thursday, April 8
D.H. Conley 51 - South Central 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 33 - Beddingfield 30
Fike 31 - Hunt 28
Havelock 41 - Jacksonville 14
Hobbton 53 - North Duplin 13
Southern Nash 52 - Franklinton 28
Bear Grass Charter 38 - Riverside 26
Northside-Pinetown 44 - Southside 14
Washington 50 - Kinston 49 OT
Edenton Holmes 41 - Perquimans 12
Tarboro 50 - Pamlico County 14
Midway 42 - James Kenan 30
North Pitt 36 - Farmville Central 0
Friday, April 9
Richlands at Southwest Onslow - CANCELED COVID-19
First Flight at Currituck - PPD WEATHER
White Oak 14 - Northside-Jacksonville 6
Princeton 58 - Rosewood 27
East Duplin 52 - Hertford County 9
Dixon 41 - Trask 8
West Carteret 52 - Swansboro 20
Pender County 24 - North Edgecombe 0
West Craven 29 - Greene Central 6
Croatan 44 - East Carteret 29
Rocky Mount 41 - Northern Nash 22
Ayden-Grifton 21 - North Lenoir 15
Clinton 36 - Wallace-Rose Hill 27
Eastern Wayne 26 - C.B. Aycock 24
Nash Central 47 - North Johnston 27
