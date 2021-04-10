Advertisement

Washington’s upset win over Kinston highlights Week 7 of high school football

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Washington’s come-from-behind 50-49 upset victory in overtime over Kinston Thursday night highlighted the final week of the high school football regular season.

FINAL SCORES

Thursday, April 8

D.H. Conley 51 - South Central 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 33 - Beddingfield 30

Fike 31 - Hunt 28

Havelock 41 - Jacksonville 14

Hobbton 53 - North Duplin 13

Southern Nash 52 - Franklinton 28

Bear Grass Charter 38 - Riverside 26

Northside-Pinetown 44 - Southside 14

Washington 50 - Kinston 49 OT

Edenton Holmes 41 - Perquimans 12

Tarboro 50 - Pamlico County 14

Midway 42 - James Kenan 30

North Pitt 36 - Farmville Central 0

Friday, April 9

Richlands at Southwest Onslow - CANCELED COVID-19

First Flight at Currituck - PPD WEATHER

White Oak 14 - Northside-Jacksonville 6

Princeton 58 - Rosewood 27

East Duplin 52 - Hertford County 9

Dixon 41 - Trask 8

West Carteret 52 - Swansboro 20

Pender County 24 - North Edgecombe 0

West Craven 29 - Greene Central 6

Croatan 44 - East Carteret 29

Rocky Mount 41 - Northern Nash 22

Ayden-Grifton 21 - North Lenoir 15

Clinton 36 - Wallace-Rose Hill 27

Eastern Wayne 26 - C.B. Aycock 24

Nash Central 47 - North Johnston 27

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern hotel shooting
Woman dies in shooting in New Bern at Bridgepointe Hotel & Marina
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Hail covers the ground in Edenton
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered downpours arrive late tonight

Latest News

Reggie Bullock Kinston on UNC's Hubert Davis
Kinston's Reggie Bullock reacts to UNC's hiring of Hubert Davis
J.H. Rose football hosts New Bern
NCHSAA football playoff brackets finalized, first round starts Friday
Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11), center, is congratulated on his goal by teammates...
Erne gets shootout winner, Red Wings beat Hurricanes 5-4
Connor Norby ECU Baseball
No. 9 ECU baseball walks-off Memphis, 8-7
ECU softball sweeps Ohio
No. 24 UCF hands ECU softball fourth straight loss, 4-0