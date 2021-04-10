Washington’s upset win over Kinston highlights Week 7 of high school football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Washington’s come-from-behind 50-49 upset victory in overtime over Kinston Thursday night highlighted the final week of the high school football regular season.

FINAL SCORES

Thursday, April 8

D.H. Conley 51 - South Central 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 33 - Beddingfield 30

Fike 31 - Hunt 28

Havelock 41 - Jacksonville 14

Hobbton 53 - North Duplin 13

Southern Nash 52 - Franklinton 28

Bear Grass Charter 38 - Riverside 26

Northside-Pinetown 44 - Southside 14

Washington 50 - Kinston 49 OT

Edenton Holmes 41 - Perquimans 12

Tarboro 50 - Pamlico County 14

Midway 42 - James Kenan 30

North Pitt 36 - Farmville Central 0

Friday, April 9

Richlands at Southwest Onslow - CANCELED COVID-19

First Flight at Currituck - PPD WEATHER

White Oak 14 - Northside-Jacksonville 6

Princeton 58 - Rosewood 27

East Duplin 52 - Hertford County 9

Dixon 41 - Trask 8

West Carteret 52 - Swansboro 20

Pender County 24 - North Edgecombe 0

West Craven 29 - Greene Central 6

Croatan 44 - East Carteret 29

Rocky Mount 41 - Northern Nash 22

Ayden-Grifton 21 - North Lenoir 15

Clinton 36 - Wallace-Rose Hill 27

Eastern Wayne 26 - C.B. Aycock 24

Nash Central 47 - North Johnston 27

