Thorne Drug Center in Tarboro hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Thorne Drug Center in Tarboro is hosting a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.

The clinic on Saturday began at 9 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. On Sunday, the clinic will start at noon and run until 6 p.m.

The clinic will be administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. You must bring your insurance card or ID if you do not have insurance.

The vaccine is also available Monday through Friday.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required, if you wish to schedule and appointment click here or call (252) 823-5655, option 5.

