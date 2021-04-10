Woman dies in shooting in New Bern at Bridgepointe Hotel & Marina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside of the BridgePointe Hotel and Marina in New Bern on Saturday later died at a hospital, officials said.

Captain David Daniels said they got the call at 9:27 a.m. about a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the BridgePointe Hotel and Marina and medical and law enforcement personnel found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center where she passed away, Daniels said.

The suspect, who was identified as Eric Daniel Lipford, 33, of Plymouth, reportedly knows the victim and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Eric Daniel Lipford, 33, is accused of shooting and killing a woman who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in New Bern on Saturday. (WITN)

Officers took Lipford from the scene to the New Bern Police Department, where he was taken into custody.

Lipford has been charged with an open count of murder and is being held at the Craven County Jail with no bond. He will have his first appearance in court on Monday.

