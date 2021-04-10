Local trail dedicated as part of 3,000-mile coastal greenway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Tar Greenway has been dedicated as part of the 3,000 mile East Coast Greenway that spans from Maine to Florida.

The East Coast Greenway Alliance and the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department made the dedication Friday morning in the Town Common.

The route brings all kinds of travelers through Eastern Carolina, running through 15 states and 450 communities. It uniquely puts places like Greenville in the spotlight.

“If you haven’t visited Greenville before, you don’t know how special it is,” said Gary Fenton, the former Greenville Recreation & Parks director.

He celebrated this event as part of his last day in his position.

“Just having to come through a place where you might come across a bridge like this and visit a park like this while you’re here, gives you a picture of our community,” he said proudly.

Cyclist Steven Hardy-Braz, who’s on a 1,200-mile coastal cycling trip, stopped by to share in the celebration.

“Even [though] the pandemic may keep us at a physical distance, we don’t have to be at a social distance. We can still connect one being to another,” he said.

Hardy-Braz said his trip on the East Coast Greenway is one way he can support local business, expanded park and recreation access, and safe cycling.

