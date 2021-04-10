Hyde County no longer at zero COVID cases

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Hyde County says COVID-19 cases are on the rise as they have gone from zero cases at the end of March, to 18 active cases as of Friday.

County health officials say “It is imperative that we obtain the COVID-19 vaccine AND continue to follow the 3 Ws guidelines.”

Since the pandemic started Hyde County has had a total of 662 cases with 636 people recovered and 8 deaths.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine at the Health Department, you can call 252-926-4474.

