Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) -Edenton in Chowan County got pelted by hail Friday evening covering the ground like a fresh blanket of snow.

Stephanie Castelloe sent several pictures to WITN showing the hail covering the ground.

Edenton hail (Stephanie Castelloe)

She says the hailstorm started around 5:45 and lasted about half an hour.

The hail varied from pea-sized up to a little larger than a quarter.

Another viewer told WITN it looked like a winter storm had just hit.

Chowan County and several other northeastern NC counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.

More storms are possible throughout the evening. Stay with WITN for the latest weather information.

