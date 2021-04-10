Advertisement

Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) -Edenton in Chowan County got pelted by hail Friday evening covering the ground like a fresh blanket of snow.

Stephanie Castelloe sent several pictures to WITN showing the hail covering the ground.

She says the hailstorm started around 5:45 and lasted about half an hour.

The hail varied from pea-sized up to a little larger than a quarter.

Another viewer told WITN it looked like a winter storm had just hit.

Chowan County and several other northeastern NC counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.

More storms are possible throughout the evening. Stay with WITN for the latest weather information.

