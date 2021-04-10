Elizabeth City police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday around 2:00 p.m.
According to police, they responded to a call in reference to a robbery at a Dollar General on Weeksville Road.
Police say the suspect walked into the Dollar General, demanded money and pulled out a weapon.
When police arrived at the scene they were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black boots, and a mask, he was last seen heading towards river road in a black minivan.
This is an active investigation. The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information about this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.
