Elizabeth City police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday around 2:00 p.m.

According to police, they responded to a call in reference to a robbery at a Dollar General on Weeksville Road.

Police say the suspect walked into the Dollar General, demanded money and pulled out a weapon.

When police arrived at the scene they were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black boots, and a mask, he was last seen heading towards river road in a black minivan.

This is an active investigation. The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information about this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

