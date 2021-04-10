Advertisement

Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option

Published: Apr. 9, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill offering a six-week summer school program to all K-12 students.

Supporters of the plan point to increased learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to bring children back up to speed.

Cooper on Friday also signed another bill that would create an Early Literacy Program to boost reading proficiency among younger pupils.

Early-grade students struggling with reading will receive individualized improvement plans.

Cooper also signed a bill to expand in-state tuition eligibility for dependents whose parents were reassigned to another military location.

GOP leaders thanked the Democratic governor for approving the education measures.

