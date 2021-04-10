Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered downpours arrive late tonight

Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Rain chance 70%. Lows near 63°. Winds out of the south at 7 to 12 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny then isolated afternoon storms develop. Highs near 80°. Winds out of the southwest at 7 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Coastal rain with a few imbedded storms. Partly cloudy for inland communities. Lows near 56°. Winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A weak boundary front will push into the area late tonight, leading to rain showers after midnight. Most areas will receive the showers briefly as rainfall totals should average about 0.25″ to 0.5″. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 60s due to cloud cover remaining thick.

Sunday

The system that helped push rain into the East Saturday will spend another day dropping downpours as we close out the weekend. Thunderstorms will again be part of the afternoon forecast as instability rises with the approaching cold front. The threat of severe weather will be lower than Saturday. Temperatures will again reach the low 80s with a breeze out of the southwest at 7 to 15 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

The storms of the weekend will be clear of the coast as we start the work week. Despite the passage of Sunday’s cold front, we’ll still see our temperatures reach near 80° on both Monday and Tuesday. The sunshine will come with a northwesterly breeze Monday before going calm on Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s both evenings.

Wednesday

A weak surface low will try to spin up some showers here in the East as it moves across the state. Not much rain is expected and this setup will not be conducive to severe weather. Highs will take a bit of a tumble as winds will start to move in out of the north. Plan on temperatures reaching the mid 70s with a northerly breeze blowing in at 7 to 15 mph.

Thursday & Friday

A high pressure system will follow Wednesday’s weak low, and while this will keep skies mostly clear and blue, temperatures will continue to dip. Highs will fall to the upper 60s with overnight lows returning to the mid to upper 40s. Rain drops will hold off until the following weekend.