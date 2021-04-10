Basketball star opens business in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new business is opening up in Kinston, designed to offer a safe and fun place for people to go to relax and unwind and the person who’s opening the business is no stranger to the area.

Reggie Bullock is from Kinston and played college basketball for the Carolina Tarheels and now plays for the New York Knicks. But Bullock wanted to give back to his hometown by opening up a place that people will enjoy.

Bullock says he wanted to bring something that was different to the city, naming it MiKiosha.

Bullock, an NBA star, known for his role on UNC’s basketball team from 2010 to 2013 says he’s always wanted to open a hookah lounge but the name of this one, has a special meaning.

“It’s going to be named after my two sisters. My two sisters names are combined. One of them was named Mia and one of them was named Kiosha and so I combined it and called it Mikiosha’s Hookah Lounge. They will definitely be looking down, smiling down on me and I know they were just something great for my family. Something great for the community.”

MiKiosha Hookah Lounge will serve alcohol too.

A hookah lounge has water pipes that you can smoke flavored tobacco out of.

“Typically people open up a business and it’s more just for that. Because they want to open a business and do something which there is nothing wrong with that. But when you can open up a place and dedicate it to something for a specific reason such as these right here, his two sisters that were murdered, that’s beautiful. So it’s definitely blessed from the beginning right there.”

Both Bullock and the Hookah Lounge manager say Kinston needs an establishment like this.

“Kinston is a small city but great stars and great people come from there so I wanted our city to always be remembered. People that are coming back and putting businesses, it’s a great thing for the community so I know it’s going to be great for everyone and I’m ready to bring excitement to the city.”

Bullock says he is starting a clothing brand and opening a boutique in Kinston as well.

He also says he is looking at possibly bringing a recording studio to the area and giving people a quality place to record music.

MiKiosha Hookah Lounge is set to open in about a month or so.

The manager says everything will be in accordance with the CDC guidelines which means masks are required, along with social distancing and hand sanitizing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.