Basketball star opens business in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new business is opening up in Kinston, designed to offer a safe and fun place for people to go to relax and unwind and the person who’s opening the business is no stranger to the area.
Reggie Bullock is from Kinston and played college basketball for the Carolina Tarheels and now plays for the New York Knicks. But Bullock wanted to give back to his hometown by opening up a place that people will enjoy.
Bullock says he wanted to bring something that was different to the city, naming it MiKiosha.
Bullock, an NBA star, known for his role on UNC’s basketball team from 2010 to 2013 says he’s always wanted to open a hookah lounge but the name of this one, has a special meaning.
MiKiosha Hookah Lounge will serve alcohol too.
A hookah lounge has water pipes that you can smoke flavored tobacco out of.
Both Bullock and the Hookah Lounge manager say Kinston needs an establishment like this.
Bullock says he is starting a clothing brand and opening a boutique in Kinston as well.
He also says he is looking at possibly bringing a recording studio to the area and giving people a quality place to record music.
MiKiosha Hookah Lounge is set to open in about a month or so.
The manager says everything will be in accordance with the CDC guidelines which means masks are required, along with social distancing and hand sanitizing.
