18-year-old injured after Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An 18-year-old man is suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm in Rocky Mount.

According to The Rocky Mount Police Department, they responded to a call in the 1100 block of West Raleigh Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from his wound.

Emergency Medical Services took the man to UNC Mash Healthcare, he has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active ongoing investigation.

