18-year-old injured after Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An 18-year-old man is suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm in Rocky Mount.

According to The Rocky Mount Police Department, they responded to a call in the 1100 block of West Raleigh Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from his wound.

Emergency Medical Services took the man to UNC Mash Healthcare, he has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.