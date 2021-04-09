Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead in a fiery vehicle crash in Onslow County this afternoon.

It happened on Highway 53 near the intersection of Pony Farm Road.

The Highway Patrol says one vehicle caught fire in the crash and that two people were trapped inside. There were three other injuries, including a bystander who was hurt while trying to assist. They were transported to Naval Medical Center with conditions unknown.

Authorities say Highway 53, between Haws Run Road and Foy Lockamy Road, was closed for most of the afternoon as troopers investigated the crash.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.