Silver Alert issued for Jacksonville woman

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen on York Street.

Police are looking for 61-year-old Linda Horne. A photo of her is not available right now.

She’s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on York Street wearing a white short sleeve shirt, jeans and white shoes. Officials say she has short black hair and brown eyes, is 5′6″ and about 138 pounds.

If you know where she is, give Jacksonville police a call at 910-455-4000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.