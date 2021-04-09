Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Jacksonville woman

Silver Alert
Silver Alert(WSAZ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen on York Street.

Police are looking for 61-year-old Linda Horne. A photo of her is not available right now.

She’s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on York Street wearing a white short sleeve shirt, jeans and white shoes. Officials say she has short black hair and brown eyes, is 5′6″ and about 138 pounds.

If you know where she is, give Jacksonville police a call at 910-455-4000.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County deputies say Jimmie Speight Jr. shot into a car Thursday afternoon on King Farm...
FIRST ON WITN: Farmville man charged with murder, rape, kidnapping
Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a local resident found the body around 9:15 a.m....
Body found on Outer Banks beach
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting

Latest News

Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms fade away late tonight
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston