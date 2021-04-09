Advertisement

Saving Graces: Clove and Curry

Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say the two are energetic and love to play.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking to add a little spice to your life, Clove and Curry are the perfect recipe!

Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say the two are energetic and love to play. They are friendly and love to cuddle once they are done playing.

If you’re interested in adopting them or any of their three siblings, head to Saving Graces to download an application. Volunteers are meeting potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart.

