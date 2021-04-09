Advertisement

Police investigating assault near ECU’s campus

(ap newsroom)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say a person was assaulted near ECU’s campus overnight.

An ECU Alert was sent out early Friday morning, saying a person was assaulted on East Fifth Street near Summit Street around 1:45 a.m.

Greenville police say a couple was walking home from a bar when three men they didn’t know approached them. Police say a fight broke out and then men ran away toward Summit Street.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, give Greenville police a call.

