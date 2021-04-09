Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms fade away late tonight

A weak front is stalled along the NC/Virginia border. This sparked thunderstorms Friday evening over northern counties. Some trees were blown down in Roanoke Rapids with power outages in Gaston. Edenton had ping pong sized hail.

Overnight, many southern areas will remain dry, but showers or storms will affect some central and northern areas. The weekend will be partly cloudy and muggy with highs around 80 and lows around 60. As a front moves in from the west Saturday night, more storms area expected then. It appears daylight hours both Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry and mild.

Quick Forecast:

Friday Night: Scattered storms will decrease late. The rain chance will range from 60% over northern counties to 20% along the Crystal Coast. Lows will dip to around 60°. Winds will be light, mainly from the south, but will be variable in direction and gusty near a few storms.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly sunny skies are forecast Saturday with highs around 80°. Rain chances will be 30% for the afternoon, but grow to 60% overnight. A front moving through Saturday night into the pre dawn hours Sunday will increase rain chances. Southerly winds will blow Saturday around 15 mph with some gusts near 20 during the afternoon. Sunday morning rain chances drop from 40% at sunrise to 20% by midday. Highs Sunday will be near 81° under partly sunny skies. A light northwest breeze will blow Sunday.