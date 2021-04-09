Advertisement

Overnight closures planned for Emerald Isle bridge beginning Sunday

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduling multiple overnight lane closures on the Emerald Isle bridge beginning this weekend.

The Emerald Isle Bridge will be reduced to one lane on Sunday at 9 p.m. Lanes will reopen the following day at 6 a.m.

On the evenings of April 12-15, crews will close one lane at 7 p.m. and reopen it at 6 a.m. the next days.

The work includes repairing the bridge seats, which the girders rest on. The repairs were already scheduled for this year but were moved up after a recent inspection.

Flaggers will be at the ends of the bridge directing traffic.

Drivers should use caution near crews and the work zone and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County deputies say Jimmie Speight Jr. shot into a car Thursday afternoon on King Farm...
FIRST ON WITN: Farmville man charged with murder, rape, kidnapping
Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a local resident found the body around 9:15 a.m....
Body found on Outer Banks beach
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting

Latest News

Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms fade away late tonight
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston