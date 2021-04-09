Advertisement

Opening ceremony held at The Wall That Heals

By Amber Lake
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Wall That Heals is up in New Bern, honoring more than 3 million Americans who served in the Vietnam War, with over 58,000 names of men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The replica wall is very special, not only for the Veterans who fought in the Vietnam War but for all veterans and their wives and husbands, children and grandchildren and even their great-grandchildren.

The opening ceremony started at 6 p.m. Thursday, with a welcome speech from Farmville Mayor, John Moore and New Bern Mayor, Dana Outlaw.

The ceremony then welcomed speakers to the stage and the National Anthem, sung by Bryan Mayer.

Veterans from all over attended the ceremony.

Norman King brought his wife, Pat to the replica wall.

She says having memorials like this are important for everyone to visit.

580 vehicles escorted the replica wall to New Bern from Morehead city when it arrived.

The 24-hour display will be up at Lawson Creek park until Sunday at 2 p.m.

