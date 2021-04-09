Opening ceremony held at The Wall That Heals

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Wall That Heals is up in New Bern, honoring more than 3 million Americans who served in the Vietnam War, with over 58,000 names of men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The replica wall is very special, not only for the Veterans who fought in the Vietnam War but for all veterans and their wives and husbands, children and grandchildren and even their great-grandchildren.

The opening ceremony started at 6 p.m. Thursday, with a welcome speech from Farmville Mayor, John Moore and New Bern Mayor, Dana Outlaw.

The ceremony then welcomed speakers to the stage and the National Anthem, sung by Bryan Mayer.

Veterans from all over attended the ceremony.

“Looking at the wall in person, the replica is fantastic. It means a lot to me because the brigade I was in, the 196 brigade, we had 6 medal of honor winners. 5 of them are on that wall. That’s the most touching thing for someone that is like myself, a Veteran at that time. ’66 and ’67.”

There are over 58,000 names of men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Everybody should see the wall because 99% of the people are going to know somebody that’s on that wall. I lost a couple of real good friends. It kind of choked me up a little bit.”

Norman King brought his wife, Pat to the replica wall.

She says having memorials like this are important for everyone to visit.

“He can barely walk. And he wouldn’t miss it for anything. I don’t care if you have to come in a wheelchair or if your kids have to carry you.”

580 vehicles escorted the replica wall to New Bern from Morehead city when it arrived.

The 24-hour display will be up at Lawson Creek park until Sunday at 2 p.m.

