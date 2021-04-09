Advertisement

Onslow County K-9 assists in heroin trafficking arrest

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after finding heroin and counterfeit bills following a traffic stop search.

On Wednesday, members of the sheriff’s office’s Crime Reduction Team stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Hubert area.

During the stop, officials deployed K-9 Bonito to search Jeffrey Monserrate’s, 42, vehicle. The search led to the seizure of 8.9 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $2,000 in counterfeit bills.

Monserrate was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, manufacture heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond, pending his first court appearance.

The investigation continues regarding the counterfeit money and additional charges are possible.

Officials ask that anyone with information regarding this arrest call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. You are asked to refer to case number 2021-003937 when calling.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County deputies say Jimmie Speight Jr. shot into a car Thursday afternoon on King Farm...
FIRST ON WITN: Farmville man charged with murder, rape, kidnapping
Two people were killed Friday afternoon outside of Jacksonville.
Two dead in fiery Onslow County vehicle crash
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a local resident found the body around 9:15 a.m....
Body found on Outer Banks beach
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting

Latest News

Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Hail in Edenton looks like a fresh blanket of snow
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Basketball star opens business in Kinston
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Cooper OK’s bill offering K-12 students summer school option
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered storms fade away late tonight
Local basketball star opens business in Kinston.
Basketball star opens business in Kinston