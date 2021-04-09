Onslow County K-9 assists in heroin trafficking arrest

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after finding heroin and counterfeit bills following a traffic stop search.

On Wednesday, members of the sheriff’s office’s Crime Reduction Team stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Hubert area.

During the stop, officials deployed K-9 Bonito to search Jeffrey Monserrate’s, 42, vehicle. The search led to the seizure of 8.9 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $2,000 in counterfeit bills.

Monserrate was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, manufacture heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond, pending his first court appearance.

The investigation continues regarding the counterfeit money and additional charges are possible.

Officials ask that anyone with information regarding this arrest call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. You are asked to refer to case number 2021-003937 when calling.

