New Bern man back behind bars in connection to February shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting earlier this year.

On Feb. 25, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Trent Avenue in the Sunny Side Community.

Once on scene, officials learned the shooting victim had been taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center after being shot multiple times. Officials say the victim was treated and later released.

After talking to witnesses, police identified Illya Squires, 53, as a suspect. At the time of the shooting, police say Squires was on post release from federal prison for a previous offense of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service Carolina’s Regional Task Force joined New Bern Police in the search for Squires. On Wednesday, Squires was arrested and taken to the Craven County Jail.

Squires is charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held under a $150,000 secured bond for the shooting and held without bond on a federal probation violation.

