Nedeljkovic excels as Hurricanes blank Panthers 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Vincent Trocheck scored another goal against his former team and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0. Nedeljkovic has three career shutouts across his past 12 outings.

Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also scored as Carolina swept a two-game set from the Panthers to move ahead of Florida in the closely contested Central Division. Chris Driedger made 19 saves.

Florida was a shutout victim for the third time this season.

