Nedeljkovic excels as Hurricanes blank Panthers 3-0

Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0
Carolina Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrate after the team's...
Carolina Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrate after the team's 4-3 win following a shootout against the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez | AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Vincent Trocheck scored another goal against his former team and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0. Nedeljkovic has three career shutouts across his past 12 outings.

Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also scored as Carolina swept a two-game set from the Panthers to move ahead of Florida in the closely contested Central Division. Chris Driedger made 19 saves.

Florida was a shutout victim for the third time this season.

