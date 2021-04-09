Nedeljkovic excels as Hurricanes blank Panthers 3-0
Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Vincent Trocheck scored another goal against his former team and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0. Nedeljkovic has three career shutouts across his past 12 outings.
Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also scored as Carolina swept a two-game set from the Panthers to move ahead of Florida in the closely contested Central Division. Chris Driedger made 19 saves.
Florida was a shutout victim for the third time this season.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.