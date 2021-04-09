Nash County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A sheriff’s office captain in the east passed away.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Captain Carlos Ricks was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency Thursday. He was not at work at the time and he later passed away.

Ricks was with the sheriff’s office for nearly 25 years and was set to retire next year. The sheriff’s office says he was family to them and that they are leaning on each other to get through this difficult time.

