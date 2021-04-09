Local congregation marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Thursday was Holocaust Remembrance﻿ Day, and a local Rabbi is sharing what the day means to him.

Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman with Congregation Bayt Shalom in Greenville says it is a day to honor and remember the lives lost and impacted by the Holocaust but is also a source of motivation to fight against all forms of oppression occurring today.

He says his congregation is teaming up with the First Christian Church in Greenville to host an interfaith Holocaust commemoration service on Sunday.

He says the service will feature presentations from two local families whose family members survived the Holocaust.

Karz-Wagman says it’s important that the community as a whole remembers the history of survivors. “If back then in the midst of incomprehensible evil people found the faith to resist, to rescue, to escape, to survive then we today can find that hope within ourselves and fight all forms of oppression today.”

You can attend the service in person at First Christian Church or online at 3:00 o’clock this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.