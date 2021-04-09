Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office remembers fallen detective on anniversary of his loss

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern Carolina community is remembering a fallen officer that died in the line of duty 12 years ago today.

On April 8th of 2009, deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office were called to deal with an armed suspect shooting at homes in the Tick Bite area of Grifton.

The suspect began shooting at deputies and after a shootout, Detective Allen Pearson was hit and died from his injuries.

Community members are honoring Pearson and his courageous actions that helped to protect citizens that night.

The sheriff’s office remembered and honored Pearson in a Facebook post saying, “A piece of our hearts will always be broken for our fallen deputy, but our office continues to honor his memory through our work, continued training for these incidents and our dedication to our citizens. May you rest in peace Detective Pearson and thank you for a job well done.”

