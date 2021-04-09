Advertisement

Free garden tours at Tryon Palace this weekend

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:16 AM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -One of eastern Carolina’s most scenic spring sites is open for free tours this weekend.

Tryon Palace is offering free admission to its 16 acres of gardens this weekend during its annual Garden Lovers’ Weekend.

The decades-old gardens are open to the public free of charge from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Admission to the gardens is normally $6.00 per person.

The Latham Garden features tulips in full bloom as well as daffodils and irises amongst many other flowers and plants.

Palace staff says they invite visitors to get outdoors and take in the sights.

