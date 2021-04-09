ECU helps students dress for success

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University is helping some of its students prepare for life after college, with a new suit.

Thursday the Office of Student Transitions set up an area in Mendenhall Student Center where male students could grab some new dress clothes for free.

Officials say they hope the suits will help the students dress nicely for an upcoming job interview or internship.

Lathan Turner, ECU Student Transitions Associate Director says, “We heard some of the comments when the young men come through. They are overjoyed and are excited about the opportunity. One young man said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He needed something this week to do a job interview and he said it was perfect timing.”

The Purple Pantry also gave out food bags to the students as they browsed through the selection of suits, pants and ties.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.