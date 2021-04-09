CDC recommends continuing J&J vaccine following reactions in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it has worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wake County Public Health Department to investigate a limited number of reactions that were reported during Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at PNC Arena on Thursday. Analysis by the CDC did not find any safety issues or reason for concern; and the CDC recommends continuing to administer the vaccine.

Of more than 2,300 people who received the vaccine at the PNC event, 18 experienced symptoms like nausea, dizziness, fainting and one allergic reaction. Four were transported to local hospitals for observation; all but one have been released from the hospital. The CDC is aware of several incidents of vaccine recipients experiencing dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling faint and rapid breathing, sweating, following COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa, Colorado, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The NCDHHS says people may experience temporary reactions after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. They say in most cases, these temporary reactions are normal and are good signs that the body is building protection.

