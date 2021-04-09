Artists wanted for the Five Points Archway Mural Public Art Project.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Arts Council, in collaboration with the Civic Arts, invites visual and graphic artists to create an original design for the Five Points Archway Public Art Project.

The design should have an emphasis on community, innovation, and/or culture.

Artists will create an original design that will be reproduced on large vinyl banners measuring 120 x 204 inches and installed in five archways on the side of Starlight Café located at 104 W. Fifth Street in Greenville.

The archways face Five Points Plaza, a parking area that is converted to an events location.

One artist will be chosen to receive a $2,000 honorarium and the opportunity to have their artwork reproduced on the five banners. The banners will be on display for three years, and then rotated thereafter, as funding permits.

The application deadline is August 28, and must be submitted online at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8757.

The artist will be selected on September 10, with installation scheduled for the end of October.

All necessary information can be found online at pittcountyarts.org under Artists and Artist Opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.